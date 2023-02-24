NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $85.90 Million

NYM (NYM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. NYM has a total market cap of $85.90 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NYM has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00427447 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,579.09 or 0.28314868 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 368,639,460.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.26012352 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,471,827.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

