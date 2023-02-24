NYM Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.81 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a market cap of $86.81 million and $1.47 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00424077 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,675.49 or 0.28091632 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 368,639,460.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.26012352 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,471,827.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

