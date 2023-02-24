Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oceaneering International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

