OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.93-2.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. 2,794,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.