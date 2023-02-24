Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 486,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $188.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 768.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

