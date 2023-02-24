Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olaplex in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

OLPX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Olaplex Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

OLPX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Olaplex by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 87,421 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

