OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 12,275 Shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 208,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTW opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

