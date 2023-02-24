OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 200,255 Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Grifols by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $9.28 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grifols Profile

GRFS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

