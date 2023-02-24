OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEZU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $31.48 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

