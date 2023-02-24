OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,657 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 580.3% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $907,000.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDI opened at $19.42 on Friday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

