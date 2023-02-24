OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.