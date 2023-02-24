OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 620,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after buying an additional 67,360 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 562,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after buying an additional 276,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

