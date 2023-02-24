Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Chairman Sells $165,217.00 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Old National Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %
Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.
Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.
