Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Chairman Sells $165,217.00 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after acquiring an additional 678,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,684,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,935,000 after buying an additional 1,796,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 203,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

