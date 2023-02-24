Old National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 133,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,222. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.