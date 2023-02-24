Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.52 and last traded at $122.51. Approximately 26,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.85.
Omega Flex Trading Up 3.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.57.
Omega Flex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.
