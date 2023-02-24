Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.52 and last traded at $122.51. Approximately 26,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.85.

Omega Flex Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omega Flex Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,448,000 after acquiring an additional 101,884 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.