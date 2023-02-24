OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading 28.4% Lower This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $185,745.11 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

