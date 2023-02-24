One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,688 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF comprises about 0.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4,381.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 801.2% during the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.94. 64,687 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.