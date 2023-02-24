One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises about 1.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,326 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. 25,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,065. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.87 and a 52-week high of $80.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.