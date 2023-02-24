One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded down $19.01 on Friday, hitting $2,552.45. 47,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,075. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,442.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2,362.13.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

