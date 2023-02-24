One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after purchasing an additional 463,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after purchasing an additional 674,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,264,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.