One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $550,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EEMV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. 677,731 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49.

