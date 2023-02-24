One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,751 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.22. 53,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average of $111.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.