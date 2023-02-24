One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,250 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.3% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. 29,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

