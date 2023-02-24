OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

NYSE OMF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

