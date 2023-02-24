Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading Down 9.3%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.05 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.23). 54,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 117,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.40 and a current ratio of 26.37. The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.30.

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

