Ontology Market Cap Tops $229.45 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $229.45 million and $21.25 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.69 or 0.06891959 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00081735 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00056987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00028024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.