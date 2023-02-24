Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Reaches $218.01 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $218.01 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.73 or 0.06898565 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00079554 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00028484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00056407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00027253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.