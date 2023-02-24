Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Open Lending had a return on equity of 50.39% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Open Lending updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of LPRO traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,375. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $21.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Open Lending

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPRO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

