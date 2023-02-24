OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 3,583,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $819.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after buying an additional 346,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,987,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 158,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

