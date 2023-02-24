OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 3,427,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,361. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $803.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. acquired 14,285,714 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OPKO Health by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.