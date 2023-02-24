OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.
OPKO Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 3,427,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,361. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $803.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday.
Insider Transactions at OPKO Health
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OPKO Health by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPKO Health (OPK)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.