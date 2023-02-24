OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.02

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 629384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $788.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after buying an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,823,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,987,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 158,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

