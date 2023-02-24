Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Coinbase Global in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.53). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is ($5.75) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

Shares of COIN opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $206.79.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $696,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $696,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and have sold 437,526 shares worth $18,801,770. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

