Oppenheimer Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $28.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

