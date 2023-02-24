Optimism Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $664.37 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $664.37 million and $862.80 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be bought for $3.09 or 0.00013190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00419870 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,568.30 or 0.27802755 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.