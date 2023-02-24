O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Decreased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $835.94. 96,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $784.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

