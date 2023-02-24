Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. 166,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,999. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,016,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,177,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

