Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OTTW opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.44. Ottawa Bancorp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.