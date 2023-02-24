Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Trading Up 2.3%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ottawa Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto.

