Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Outfront Media Price Performance

OUT stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 959,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,262. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outfront Media

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Outfront Media by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

