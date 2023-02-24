Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,836 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxus Acquisition were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXUS. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Oxus Acquisition by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the second quarter worth $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the second quarter worth $223,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oxus Acquisition by 518.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 561,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,370,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXUS opened at $10.44 on Friday. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

