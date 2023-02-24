PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PCAR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR to $97.33 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.67.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.12.

PACCAR shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $7,729,295.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $7,729,295.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,192,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,675 shares of company stock worth $11,461,275 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

