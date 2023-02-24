Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.97 to $4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion to $6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.97-$4.03 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $188.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.84, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average is $160.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 986 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 45.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

