Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.
Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
