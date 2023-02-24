Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.69. The company had a trading volume of 884,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average of $161.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

