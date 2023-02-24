Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

EFA stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $68.85. 8,665,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,551,131. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.