Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 407 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

UPS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.06. The company had a trading volume of 735,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

