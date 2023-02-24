Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.55% from the company’s current price.

PAAS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. 1,955,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.