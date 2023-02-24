Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stephens from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

