Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder B. Ag Bird Sells 202,500 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,998,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,977,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Ag Bird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,950,000.00.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

FNA opened at $18.22 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

FNA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.