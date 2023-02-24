Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Shares Acquired by Lynx1 Capital Management LP

Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,172 shares during the period. Pardes Biosciences accounts for approximately 3.8% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 3.65% of Pardes Biosciences worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 15,676.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PRDS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Pardes Biosciences Trading Down 7.6 %

About Pardes Biosciences

NASDAQ PRDS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. 90,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,843. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

(Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

